Lucy Liu Celebrates Son Rockwell's 5th Birthday with Rare Photo: 'He Is a Rainbow of Light'

Happy birthday, Rockwell!

Lucy Liu’s son turned 5 on Friday, and the actress marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post featuring a rare photo of the mother-son pair together.

“My darling son turned 5 yesterday,” the actress, 51, wrote alongside a shot of Rockwell blowing out his candles, while Liu stands by in a festive party hat. “He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic.”

Liu also took the opportunity to show support for presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who will face President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter - now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation,” the Elementary star wrote. “Let’s all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth. I am all in for #BidenHarris2020 and their vision for an inclusive America @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris.”

Liu welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogacy in 2015. Several months after his birth, the star reflected on her decision to turn to surrogacy.

“It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” Liu told PEOPLE at the time. “I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great.”