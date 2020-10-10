Model Lucky Blue Smith Welcomes Daughter Rumble Honey: 'My Special Little Princess'

Lucky Blue Smith is also father to daughter Gravity, whom he shares with his ex, former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree

Lucky Blue Smith is a dad again!

On Friday, the model announced that he and his wife Nara Pellman welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rumble Honey.

Smith, 22, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of him looking sweetly at the newborn while she sleeps. "My special little princess❤️ meet Rumble Honey 🥺," Smith captioned the picture.

In the image, Rumble is swaddled in a white blanket while laying on a bed. Her full head of curly dark hair is also on display in the shot.

Smith, who is also dad to daughter Gravity whom he shares with former girlfriend Stormi Bree, also uploaded a few close-up photos of baby Rumble on his Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, a child is seen cradling Rumble who is wrapped in a grey blanket.

Smith zoomed in on Rumble's curls in the second picture, adding a crying face emoji in response to the baby's cuteness.

Pellman, 24, also announced the exciting news about the new addition on social media. In the caption, the first-time mom noted that Rumble was born on Oct. 7 and called her a "little baby angel."

Pellman shared similar photos to Smith, including one of her laying close to the baby and another of her cradling the sleeping newborn. The model sweetly referred to Rumble as her "precious angel" in another picture on her Instagram Story.

Smith and Pellman tied the knot in a romantic beachside wedding in February.

Both Smith and Pellman shared videos from the happy occasion.

“The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today,” wrote Pellman, who wore a satin ivory gown from Orseund Iris that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cutout at the chest and back.

“I married my best friend today? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Smith wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a video of the couple kissing as they laid in the grass.

Smith first sparked engagement rumors with a photo shared in late December of himself and Pellman sitting on the beach at sunset, with Pellman wearing a ring on the correct finger.

Just two days before sharing the posts from their wedding, Pellman shared a photo holding hands with Smith, giving fans a closer look at the gorgeous oval diamond, which has smaller diamonds encrusted on the band.