Lucky Blue Smith Shares Photo of Newborn Son Slim Easy: 'Most Precious Baby Boy'

Lucky Blue Smith welcomed his second baby with Nara Pellman in early January
By Georgia Slater February 23, 2022 03:55 PM
Credit: Lucky Blue Smith/Instagram

Lucky Blue Smith is introducing his baby boy to the world.

The model and musician, 23, welcomed his second baby with wife Nara Pellman in January and shared a sweet photo on Instagram announcing his arrival. The couple also shares daughter Rumble Honey, 16 months, and Smith is dad to daughter Gravity Blue, 4, from a previous relationship.

In the cute snap, Smith holds his son close to his chest while the newborn wears a pair of adorable chili-pepper printed pajamas and a hat.

"Everyone meet Slim Easy Smith, the most precious baby boy💕🥺," he captioned the photo.

Pellman also announced her son's arrival on Instagram last month, sharing a pair of photos of baby Slim.

"Two nights ago this tiny angel came earth-side. meet slim easy smith🥺," she wrote, while Smith replied in the comments, "So in love."

Smith announced that he and Pellman were expecting their second child together in September.

Sharing a smiling photo of himself cradling Pellman's baby bump, Smith teased the name of the couple's baby on the way by writing in the caption: "Boy or girl? Can't wait to meet you, S."

Pellman also confirmed her pregnancy on her own Instagram account, posting a photo of her husband kissing her belly.

"We love you, S," she captioned the shot.

