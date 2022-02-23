Lucky Blue Smith Shares Photo of Newborn Son Slim Easy: 'Most Precious Baby Boy'
Lucky Blue Smith is introducing his baby boy to the world.
The model and musician, 23, welcomed his second baby with wife Nara Pellman in January and shared a sweet photo on Instagram announcing his arrival. The couple also shares daughter Rumble Honey, 16 months, and Smith is dad to daughter Gravity Blue, 4, from a previous relationship.
In the cute snap, Smith holds his son close to his chest while the newborn wears a pair of adorable chili-pepper printed pajamas and a hat.
"Everyone meet Slim Easy Smith, the most precious baby boy💕🥺," he captioned the photo.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Pellman also announced her son's arrival on Instagram last month, sharing a pair of photos of baby Slim.
"Two nights ago this tiny angel came earth-side. meet slim easy smith🥺," she wrote, while Smith replied in the comments, "So in love."
Smith announced that he and Pellman were expecting their second child together in September.
Sharing a smiling photo of himself cradling Pellman's baby bump, Smith teased the name of the couple's baby on the way by writing in the caption: "Boy or girl? Can't wait to meet you, S."
Pellman also confirmed her pregnancy on her own Instagram account, posting a photo of her husband kissing her belly.
"We love you, S," she captioned the shot.