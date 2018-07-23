Lucas Is 2! Inside the Farm-Themed Birthday Bash for Gerber's Adorable 2018 Spokesbaby

Lucas was home on the range for his birthday!

The 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby — who broke the mold when he was named this year’s contest winner, as the first child with Down syndrome to clinch the title since the contest began in 2010 — celebrated turning 2 on Friday at Gerber Farms in Fremont, Michigan.

“We’re thrilled to have made the trip from Georgia to Michigan to celebrate Lucas‘ second birthday at Gerber’s farms,” Lucas’ parents, Cortney and Jason Warren, tell PEOPLE exclusively.

They add, “We had so much fun meeting the real-life farmers at Gerber and seeing how all of Lucas’ favorite foods are grown. They even dedicated one of their pea fields in Lucas’ honor!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lucas Warren at his second birthday party with parents Jason and Cortney and Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka Gerber

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

RELATED: The Original Gerber Baby Met the New Gerber Baby in Cutest Photo Ever: They “Immediately Bonded”

The festivities were full of fresh goodies, including fruits and veggies galore, and activities for the kids like coloring, pot painting, seed planting and lots of bubble fun.

Decor included blue balloons and blue-and-white tablecloths and napkins, plus tables decorated with an assortment of fresh flowers and produce.

“At Gerber, we believe that every baby is a Gerber baby, and it has been such a joy welcoming Lucas into the Gerber family this year,” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka tells PEOPLE.

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian-Jenners Go All Out for Easter with Farm Animals and a Lawn Full of Colored Eggs



Produce is all well and good, but no party is complete without the main event: cake! Lucas was all smiles in an adorable bow tie before digging into his three-tier cake that featured blue-and-white ombré frosting, fresh fruit and a blue number “2” candle.

“Celebrating Lucas’ second birthday at one of our farms in Gerber’s home state of Michigan, where we’ve been growing our baby food for over 90 years, was a wonderful way to honor Lucas and we hope he’ll look back on this memory for years to come,” Partyka shares.

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

Lucas Warren's second birthday party Gerber

RELATED: “Congrats Lucas!” See Past Gerber Spokesbabies Send Adorable Well Wishes to 2018 Contest Winner

Take-homes for party guests were a perfect token representing the fun outdoor get-together: mini white woven baskets stuffed with Gerber products like the brand’s popular Puffs snacks and organic baby-food pouches.

“Our family is thankful to be a part of the Gerber family and Lucas’ second birthday party is a day we’ll cherish forever,” Jason and Cortney tell PEOPLE of the memorable day.