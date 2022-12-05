'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy Splashing Around a Lake with Kids Jackson and Lilah: Watch

Zach and Tori Roloff are impressed by how far son Jackson, 5, has come in being comfortable in the water during family day at the lake

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 09:00 AM

Zach and Tori Roloff are having fun with their family of five.

In an exclusive preview of an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the couple visits a lake with their three children — son Josiah, 6 months, daughter Lilah Ray, 3, and son Jackson, 5.

In a family confessional shot ahead of the fun, Tori marvels that Jackson had become a "swimmer guy" over the summer.

"Yeah, and I can jump anywhere! But not at lakes," the 5-year-old excitedly shares.

When his parents ask him why not lakes, Jackson adorably explains how he like diving in pools.

"Because it's not like something high enough to jump," he says. "Like a pool or something, where I can juuuump!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Watch Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy a Day at the Lake with Jackson and Lilah
TLC

Tori wades into the water with Lilah and Jackson as Zach joins them and he goes in deeper with a floatie-equipped Jackson while Tori watches Lilah splash about.

"When Jackson first started swim lessons, I don't know, he's always been into it, he's just always been hesitant to actually dive in and learn how to swim," says Tori. "[Lilah]'s scary near water because she'll just go."

The toddler then practiced jumping on the couch with mom the way she jumped in the water at the lake.

In another confessional, Jackson jokes that there's something his little sister loves more than her time in the water.

"She just sits in her little chair and eats snacks all day," he shares. "I jump in the water."

Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
TLC

Last week, the couple discussed the possibility of putting Lilah in speech therapy to help with her delay. Zach pointed out that because of Tori's background, she may be able to help her out at home.

"Once Jackson starts full days of kindergarten, I think you'll have more time to work with her and do your teaching thing, not to put it all on you," he said to Tori.

"Totally," Tori agreed.

In her confessional, Tori explained, "I have a background in child development. Not that I consider myself a speech pathologist by any means, however, I do have a lot of tools in my back pocket, and I think we can help her a lot at home before we have to step into a specialist's office."

Related Articles
Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Watch 'LPBW' 's Tori Roloff Update Husband Zach on Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Tori Roloff Zach Thanksgiving
Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick
Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah Giggling in Santa Hat: 'All I Want for Christmas'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her Third Birthday: 'The Best Big Sister Ever'
See the Moment That 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Jackson!
See the Moment 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Josiah
Jackson Roloff Says He Loves 'Playing Soccer with My Daddy' as he and Zach Prep for Tournament
Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!
Little People, Big World Zach
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
Little people big world, jackson
Watch 'LPBW' Star Zach Roloff's Son Get His First Bike as a Gift from Amy Roloff's Husband
Zach Roloff gives update on how son is healing following surgery
Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'
Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff on Whether She Wishes She Had Chance to Raise an Average Size Child: 'Absolutely Not'
Little People, Big World - New Season First Look - Tori Roloff
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Tori Roloff Treats Daughter Lilah to Her First Tea Party with Both Grandmas
Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos