Watch 'LPBW' 's Tori Roloff Update Husband Zach on Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff updates her husband Zach Roloff about what doctors are saying about daughter Lilah's health

Published on November 28, 2022

Tori Roloff is keeping on top of her baby girl's health.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the mom of three sits down at dinner with her family of five and updates Zach Roloff on a doctor's visit she had with daughter Lilah Ray — who celebrated her third birthday earlier this month.

After Lilah and big brother Jackson, 5, order their drinks with baby brother Josiah, 6 months, in his seat, Zach asks Lilah about her trip to the doctor.

"Did you go to the doctor's?" Zach asks.

"Yeah!" Lilah says as she colors on a piece of paper.

"What did they check?" Tori asks, to which Lilah points to her ears.

Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
TLC

In a confessional, Tori explains that Lilah failed her hearing test during her annual checkup, prompting them to follow up with a specialist.

"They were worried that she has water behind her ears and that she maybe couldn't hear us all the way, like it was muffled. It's a possibility that's contributing to her delay in speech, so today I took her to a hearing specialist to have more tests run on her to figure out what's happening," says Tori.

At the table, Zach asks if Lilah is deaf, to which Jackson pipes up and asks his sister, "Hey Lilah, can you hear me?"

"Yeah," the toddler replies with a laugh.

Zach asks again and Tori is happy to report that Lilah has "perfect hearing."

Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
TLC

"She's just slow in talking," says Tori. "The reason why she failed the pressure test at the pediatrician's office is because she has just an irregularly shaped ear drum, but there's no water."

"There's nothing behind her eardrums?" the dad of three asks, to which Tori confirms Lilah is okay.

"I think it was a relief to hear that yes, she doesn't have a hearing issue," Tori explains in her confessional.

"Huge relief," Zach says. "Huge relief. Doesn't need any sort of surgeries or anything."

Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
TLC

Tori and Zach also talk about the possibility of putting Lilah in speech therapy to help with her delay. Zach points out that because of Tori's background, she may be able to help her out at home.

"Once Jackson starts full days of kindergarten, I think you'll have more time to work with her and do your teaching thing, not to put it all on you," he says to Tori.

"Totally," Tori agrees.

In her confessional, Tori explains, "I have a background in child development. Not that I consider myself a speech pathologist by any means, however, I do have a lot of tools in my back pocket, and I think we can help her a lot at home before we have to step into a specialist's office."

