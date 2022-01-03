Love Island UK's Olivia and Alex Bowen Expecting First Baby: 'We Are So Full of Love'
Olivia and Alex Bowen met on Love Island UK in 2016 and tied the knot in September 2018
The Love Island family is getting a new addition.
On Saturday, season 2 alums Olivia and Alex Bowen announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first baby together.
The couple shared a series of polaroid photos featuring a sonogram, baby shoes and Olivia's baby bump.
"Happy New… Baby Bowen 🥰🥺🍼," Olivia captioned her post while Alex wrote, "This year we get to meet Baby Bowen ❤️"
After sharing the exciting news, Olivia posted a heartwarming video montage of Alex telling various family members and friends that they are expecting.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
"We are so unbelievably over flowing with love. It's so hard to find the words to describe anything right now! We could not be more thankful, grateful & appreciative of every single one of your messages," she began the lengthy caption. "I am reading through them all again & again wondering how we got so lucky to be so loved & cared for by so many people. It's just so much more than we could ever of expected."
Olivia said she felt "so bloody happy to be able to share this news with our favourite people in the world" and cried every time she revealed the news.
"It was the most magical feeling seeing all of our most cherished faces light up at the news of our Baby Bowen ♥️" she wrote.
"I am so overwhelmed & we are so full of love, Thank you THANK YOU ♥️🍼," Olivia concluded the post.
Olivia and Alex met on Love Island UK in 2016 and tied the knot in September 2018.