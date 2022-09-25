'Love Island UK's' Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Expecting Their First Child

It's a big day for Love Island U.K. fans — Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant!

Hague, 23, and boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, announced they are expecting their first child together in an emotional Instagram post Sunday.

The post starts with a clip from the couple's final speeches during the Love Island season five finale episode in 2019, with Hague telling Fury, "I love you so much and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet." The video goes on to show the pair posing together, each with their hands on Hague's growing belly.

Hague, who has been the creative director for British fashion outlet PrettyLittleThing since 2021, and professional boxer Fury, have been together since they met on the British dating show three years ago. They recently purchased their first home together in Manchester, England, after taking fans along their journey to find their dream property. Hague documented the house-hunting process on her YouTube channel, where over 1.5 million subscribers follow her and Fury's lives.

The beauty influencer's sister, Zoe Hague, commented on the announcement post saying, "Love all 3 of you so much. You're going to be incredible parents."

Fury's family was showing their love, too. Tommy's boxer brother, Tyson Fury, and his wife, Paris Fury, both shared the couple's announcement video on their Instagram story, with Paris calling it the "best news ever."

Maura Higgins, who starred on the same season of Love Island with the expecting parents, shared some previously unseen footage on her Instagram story following Hague's announcement post. "The most precious day meeting you," she wrote along with a video of Hague undergoing an ultrasound. The mother-to-be appears overjoyed as she watches the baby on the screen.

"Love you so much already," Higgins said as she shared a second close-up look at the ultrasound video.

MAURA HIGGINS/Instagram

A number of fellow Love Island alums shared their excitement for the couple, too, including Montana Brown (season 3), Molly Smith (season 6), and Francesca Allen (season 5).

The expecting parents are one of the most well-known — and successful! — couples from the British dating show. While Higgins' arrival in the Villa initially posed a threat to Hague and Fury's coupling, the two made it through the entire season together with little other drama. Their post-Casa Amor reunion is one of the more emotional moments the series has ever seen.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

After leaving the Villa as an official couple in July 2019, they began living together in September, and have been going strong ever since. In 2021, the couple's Manchester apartment was robbed of over $860,000 while they were out for the night, a scary incident that left both stars reeling. Hague called it the worst thing to ever happen to them in a YouTube video posted shortly after the news broke.

"When I'm not at home, I do worry about Molly," Fury told The Sun in the aftermath of the burglary. "But I try to put it to the back of my mind, otherwise it will affect me and my job. I won't let them win. Molly is safe and sound and that's my mindset — positivity."

Since then, the couple has purposefully been more private about their lodgings, but have gradually eased up on sharing updates as they've moved into their first home together — reportedly worth more than $3.8 million.