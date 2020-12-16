Love Island U.K.'s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Expecting First Child Together: 'Beauty of Life'

"It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet," the TV star says

Love Island U.K. host Laura Whitmore is expecting a baby!

The Irish TV presenter, 35, and co-host Iain Stirling, 32, announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday.

"So I've always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we've chosen not to share publicly," the reality TV host wrote alongside an image of a Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine" onesie bearing the words "Coming 2021."

"However I want to now share good news as it's our news to share - and I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021," she continues, adding that she has successfully combined early pregnancy with presenting a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 and appearing in the comedy panel show Celebrity Juice.

"It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I've had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!" she says.

"We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️," adds Whitmore.

Stirling also made the news public — although in his case it was slightly more tongue-in-cheek: the comedian posted an image of his gaming console with a note attached on its side that read: "I will miss you xxx."

"Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021. 👶🏻 🍼," he says in the caption.

Image zoom Laura Whitmore on the BAFTA awards red carpet | Credit: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

In October 2019, Laura revealed she suffered a miscarriage the previous year in a heartbreakingly honest essay for Hot Press, in which she described the nightmare of hearing a midwife tell her, "I'm sorry, there's no heartbeat" following a 12-week scan.

"It took me a year to talk about my miscarriage," she told The Times in August. "I'd heard about people having miscarriages when they were trying for babies, but my situation was very different."