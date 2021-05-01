Love Island Star Malin Andersson Suffers a Miscarriage 2 Years After Her Baby Daughter Died

Malin Andersson has shared the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage, two years after the death of her 4-week-old daughter in 2019.

The Love Island star shared an emotional Instagram post over the weekend, writing in the caption that she "found out I was pregnant - and I then soon after miscarried."

Andersson shared that she was opening up about the painful experience with hopes of helping others who have gone through the same.

"Obviously I have disappeared for a bit and I have had hundreds of messages from people asking if I am okay and sending me love. I appreciate every single message and it means a lot that you all want to make sure I am okay," Andersson began her post.

"Sometimes I need to take time to deal with my life privately, as my life is so public, I needed to take time out," she continued. "The past few months haven't been easy for me, but there is also something else I would like to address."

Before sharing she had a miscarriage, Andersson underscored that she is "very transparent about taboo subjects" and likes to "shed light on things that are often not spoken about and especially trauma I have experienced myself."

"I found out I was pregnant - and I then soon after miscarried," she wrote. "It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy.. but I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn't discriminate and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough."

Andersson gave birth to a baby girl seven weeks premature in December 2018. In January 2019, she shared the devastating news that her daughter Consy had died.

"I'll be fine - my strength never ceases to amaze me sometimes but I felt that I needed to share this with you all as I've never been one to hold anything back - especially when I know it can help someone else," Andersson concluded her Sunday Instagram post.

On Wednesday, she shared another post on Instagram, saying that sharing her story had made her "realise how common miscarriages are & how many women it affects."

"I'm overwhelmed with the amount of messages, and stories that I've been sent," she wrote in the caption. "My heart truly cries for those that have experienced it too. I still don't have enough in me to go into detail but once I'm ready I'll talk. The feeling of being pregnant has brought back so many emotions in a different way.. emotions I must have buried."

Earlier this month, Andersson shared a photo of Consy on Instagram after visiting her daughter's grave.