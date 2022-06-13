Love Island UK's Olivia and Alex Bowen Welcome First Baby, Son Abel Jacob: 'You Are Everything'

The Love Island family just got bigger!

Olivia and Alex Bowen, who starred in season 2 of the UK show, welcomed their first baby together, son Abel Jacob Bowen, on Friday, June 10, they announced on Instagram Sunday.

Both Olivia and Alex shared the exciting news with photos of their new family of three.

"Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22," Olivia wrote on her page, while Alex shared a similar sentiment on his account, writing, "Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22."

On Monday, Olivia posted another shot of her cuddling with the newborn, writing, "My heart aches 🥹 it is the hardest feeling to explain. I never understood it when I was told, until now! ❤️"

The reality stars first announced their pregnancy news back in January, sharing a series of polaroid photos on Instagram featuring a sonogram, baby shoes and Olivia's baby bump.

"Happy New… Baby Bowen 🥰🥺🍼," Olivia captioned her post while Alex wrote, "This year we get to meet Baby Bowen ❤️"

After sharing the happy news, Olivia posted a heartwarming video montage of Alex telling various family members and friends that they are expecting.

"We are so unbelievably over flowing with love. It's so hard to find the words to describe anything right now! We could not be more thankful, grateful & appreciative of every single one of your messages," she began the lengthy caption. "I am reading through them all again & again wondering how we got so lucky to be so loved & cared for by so many people. It's just so much more than we could ever of expected."

Olivia said she felt "so bloody happy to be able to share this news with our favourite people in the world" and cried every time she revealed the news.

"It was the most magical feeling seeing all of our most cherished faces light up at the news of our Baby Bowen ♥️" she wrote.

"I am so overwhelmed & we are so full of love, Thank you THANK YOU ♥️🍼," Olivia concluded the post.