Love Island U.K.'s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Welcome Daughter Nell Sophia

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced they were expecting back in May

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's island just gained a new resident!

The Love Island U.K. season 3 stars welcomed daughter Nell Sophia Jewitt — their first child together — at 4:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the new parents announced on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sharing that the baby girl weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., Thurlow captioned her photo gallery, "There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives 🥰"

Wrote Jewitt alongside his own, "After all of life's ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective."

"From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for ❤️," added the proud new papa.

Image zoom Jamie Jewitt and daughter Nell Jamie Jewitt/Instagram

Image zoom Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's daughter Nell Jamie Jewitt/Instagram

Jewitt and Thurlow revealed the pregnancy on Instagram back in May, sharing a creative video spilling the big news.

"So @jamiejewitt and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video ... " Thurlow captioned her post. "🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020"

Jewitt followed up on their big announcement with a hilarious snapshot, which saw the smiling parents-to-be posing together in a "maternity" photo with their dogs in the background. In the picture, Jewitt's gray T-shirt was pulled up to reveal his "baby bump," while Thurlow had her arms wrapped around her beau's bare belly.

"EXCLUSIVE: first bump photo 😂👶🏼❤ on a serious note we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone for all of your lovely messages and support," Jewitt wrote. "We are incredibly excited for this next chapter and appreciate the kindness and love you have all shown. 🕺🏻🤰 @camillathurlow #babybump #4become5."

Image zoom Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow Camilla Thurlow/Instagram

Thurlow and Jewitt have kept fans updated throughout the duration of her pregnancy, sharing photos from an August session where they tie-dyed baby clothes and how they have been keeping active with their pup.

"Last couple of sunset walks with this little nugget before arrival, the due date is closing in. 😆🎉👶🏻❤️ @camillathurlow #babyincoming #week39," Jewitt captioned an outdoor snap from Oct. 20.

Earlier in the month, Thurlow showed off her baby bump in a burgundy fitted dress, writing, "Little spruce up for my virtual baby shower today 🥰 (although still cosy in my slippers thankfully) #37weeks."