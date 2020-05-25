Love Island U.K.'s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Expecting First Child: 'Next Chapter'

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt finished as runners-up on the third season of Love Island U.K.

There will soon be a new addition to Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's Island!

The Love Island U.K. season 3 stars are expecting their first child together, they revealed on Instagram recently, sharing a video spilling the big news.

The touching clip opens with the couple sitting on a couch together, showing Thurlow passing a piece of paper to her boyfriend. Jewitt, looking excited, then makes a paper airplane out of the paper and "passes" it to a man off screen, who opens it and celebrates with a woman.

Similar exchanges occur throughout until the very end, when Jewitt flips the sheet of paper over to reveal an ultrasound photo, holding it up to the camera as the pair's dogs look on.

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video ... " Thurlow captioned her post. "🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020"

Jewitt followed up on their big announcement with a hilarious snapshot on Monday, which saw the smiling parents-to-be posing together in a "maternity" photo with their dogs in the background.

In the picture, Jewitt's gray T-shirt is pulled up to reveal his "baby bump," while Thurlow has her arms wrapped around her beau's bare belly.

"EXCLUSIVE: first bump photo 😂👶🏼❤ on a serious note we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone for all of your lovely messages and support," Jewitt wrote.

He added, "We are incredibly excited for this next chapter and appreciate the kindness and love you have all shown. 🕺🏻🤰 @camillathurlow #babybump #4become5"

Thurlow and Jewitt met during season 3 of Love Island's U.K. version, where they finished as runners-up to winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Earlier this month, ITV announced that season 7 of the beloved British reality dating show had been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," said Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV. "In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question."