Love Island’s Jack Fincham Welcomes First Child, Daughter Blossom: ‘I Am Now a Proud Dad’

Jack Fincham and daughter Jack Fincham/Instagram

Jack Fincham is a dad!

Fincham, one of the winners of Love Island season 4, welcomed his first child, daughter Blossom on Friday.

“I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to,” Fincham wrote on Saturday alongside a photograph of himself holding his baby girl, as he explained why he chose to keep the happy news to himself until her arrival.

“I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever,” the British reality star, 27, wrote. “This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.”

Fincham went on to give a special shout-out to his daughter’s mother, whom he did not identify, clarifying that the pair are not in a romantic relationship.

“I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great,” he continued. “I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.”

Following the big news, Fincham’s Love Island pals flooded his comments section with heartfelt messages.

“Im coming in for a third comment im so chuffed for you. Anything you, mum or the baby need mate just let me know,” wrote fellow season 4 alum, Alex George, better known to viewers as Dr. Alex.

“Congratulations,” added Kazimir Crossley, as Georgia Steel wrote, “Awww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️😘”

Image zoom Paul Knops, Laura Anderson, Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson, Megan Barton Hanson, Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Fincham won season 4 of Love Island, which aired during the summer of 2018, alongside then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

After six months together, the pair briefly broke up that December, before reconciling a week later. They split for the second and final time in April 2019. Dyer, who has since moved on with Sammy Kimmence, has not yet publicly commented on her ex becoming a father.

Over the summer, Fincham appeared on the U.K. reality series Celebs Go Dating, although he did not leave the series having found love.