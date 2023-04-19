Celebrity Parents 'Love Is Blind' 's Zack 'Can't Wait' to Have Kids with Bliss: 'Our Children Are Going to Be the Luckiest' The Love Is Blind season 4 couple is looking forward to eventually starting a family together By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines and Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Instagram Twitter Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter, where she was co-nominated at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Magazine Article for feature cover story. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!) People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 03:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Bliss and Zack. Photo: Scott Green/Netflix This post contains spoilers from season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. Love Is Blind stars Zack Goytowski and wife Bliss Poureetezadi are looking forward to the future of building a family. On Sunday night, after the season 4 live reunion, the lawyer, 32, and senior program manager, 33, exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about their hopes for the future, which includes becoming parents. "It's not too far in the future, but it's not like super soon," Bliss said of having kids with Zack. "He's going to be such a good dad." Asked if Zack feels the same way about his wife, he said there's "no question" Bliss would be a good mother. "Our children are going to be the luckiest kids in the world," added Zack. "I can't wait to have kids with her. I really can't." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Bowden Reveals Baby Boy's Name on Live Reunion: 'He's Also a Massive Fan' The couple expressed similar sentiments during the live reunion, with Bliss telling co-hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey she "can't wait to have this man's babies." "I can't wait to have a family with him, I'm excited for it," she continued. "We're still talking about when that time is but I'm really, really excited for it." Zack was entangled in a twisty love triangle in the pods with Bliss and fellow contender Irina Solomonova. He ultimately chose to break off his relationship with Bliss, later proposing to Irina, 26. But the once-engaged pair mutually decided to end their relationship at the end of their Mexico trip. Bliss and Zack. Courtesy of Netflix Zack then chose to pursue Bliss once more, which is something Irina even encouraged him to do. Eventually, Bliss accepted his proposal. Bliss previously told PEOPLE she "didn't have any expectations" from the pair's initial reconnection meet-up but admitted, "there was a very intense physical chemistry that really just shocked me when I walked in." She also didn't have any reservations about accepting Zack's proposal, despite being the second woman he popped the question to. "There really wasn't [any hesitation]. He just showed me the person that he is over and over again. I felt like I knew that he was my person." All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.