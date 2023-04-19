'Love Is Blind' 's Zack 'Can't Wait' to Have Kids with Bliss: 'Our Children Are Going to Be the Luckiest'

The Love Is Blind season 4 couple is looking forward to eventually starting a family together

Published on April 19, 2023 03:07 PM
Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 412 of Love is Blind. Cr. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023
Bliss and Zack. Photo: Scott Green/Netflix

This post contains spoilers from season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind stars Zack Goytowski and wife Bliss Poureetezadi are looking forward to the future of building a family.

On Sunday night, after the season 4 live reunion, the lawyer, 32, and senior program manager, 33, exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about their hopes for the future, which includes becoming parents.

"It's not too far in the future, but it's not like super soon," Bliss said of having kids with Zack. "He's going to be such a good dad."

Asked if Zack feels the same way about his wife, he said there's "no question" Bliss would be a good mother.

"Our children are going to be the luckiest kids in the world," added Zack. "I can't wait to have kids with her. I really can't."

The couple expressed similar sentiments during the live reunion, with Bliss telling co-hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey she "can't wait to have this man's babies."

"I can't wait to have a family with him, I'm excited for it," she continued. "We're still talking about when that time is but I'm really, really excited for it."

Zack was entangled in a twisty love triangle in the pods with Bliss and fellow contender Irina Solomonova. He ultimately chose to break off his relationship with Bliss, later proposing to Irina, 26. But the once-engaged pair mutually decided to end their relationship at the end of their Mexico trip.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 409 of Love is Blind.
Bliss and Zack. Courtesy of Netflix

Zack then chose to pursue Bliss once more, which is something Irina even encouraged him to do. Eventually, Bliss accepted his proposal.

Bliss previously told PEOPLE she "didn't have any expectations" from the pair's initial reconnection meet-up but admitted, "there was a very intense physical chemistry that really just shocked me when I walked in."

She also didn't have any reservations about accepting Zack's proposal, despite being the second woman he popped the question to. "There really wasn't [any hesitation]. He just showed me the person that he is over and over again. I felt like I knew that he was my person."

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.

