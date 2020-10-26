Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey Expecting Their First Child
Mark Cuevas was a contestant on Season 1 of Love Is Blind
Mark Cuevas is going to be a dad!
PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the Love Is Blind star, 26, and his girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, 25, are expecting their first child in April 2021.
"We found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend," the parents-to-be tell PEOPLE.
Rainey, who is from Ohio and now lives with Cuevas in Atlanta, also says she felt "very fatigued in the beginning" of her pregnancy. "No morning sickness at all, thankfully! Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back," she shares.
The couple has been dating since the summer. "We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they say. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."
Season 1 of Love Is Blind, which hit Netflix in February but was filmed in 2018, chronicled Cuevas and ex-fiancée Jessica Batten's relationship. After getting engaged sight unseen, she ended up leaving him at the altar, citing their 10-year age difference as a factor in her decision.
In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Cuevas denied that he was in an exclusive relationship with Chamblin while they were together. "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself," he said. "I wish her the absolute best."
Cuevas first introduced his fans and followers to Rainey in July, when he shared a photo of them on Instagram with the caption, "Thankful."
"He's very happy with her," a source told PEOPLE of Cuevas and Rainey. Although he initially kept her identity a secret, Cuevas finally tagged Rainey in a September post.
