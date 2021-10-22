Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Mark Cuevas is growing his family!

The Love Is Blind star, 27, and his fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second baby together in March 2022, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. The exciting pregnancy news comes nearly six months after the birth of their first baby, son Ace Anthony.

"We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022," the couple tells PEOPLE.

Rainey, who is from Ohio and now lives with Cuevas in Atlanta, was "feeling nauseous for a couple of weeks" before taking a pregnancy test.

"We had a gut feeling that she might be pregnant so we took a pregnancy test and the first one we took was positive!" the pair says.

The couple will be doing a gender reveal next month.

Cuevas officially became a father with the birth of his son Ace on April 24.

"We chose this name because of the uniqueness and the meaning behind the name which, of Latin origin, stands for unity and the bringing of everyone together," they told PEOPLE at the time.

"Tears of joy and excitement that our baby boy made it healthy and happy. Let the sleepless nights begin!" Cuevas added.

"The nine months flew by and every second was worth it to finally have our healthy baby boy in our arms," said the new mom.

Cuevas and Rainey got engaged in November 2020 and announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE the month prior, saying, "We found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend."

The couple has been dating since summer 2020. "We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they said. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."

Season 1 of Netflix's Love Is Blind was filmed in 2018 and chronicled Cuevas and ex-fiancée Jessica Batten's relationship. After getting engaged sight unseen, she ended up leaving him at the altar, citing their 10-year age difference as a factor in her decision.