It'll Be a Boy for Love Is Blind 's Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey: 'We're Super Excited'

Mark Cuevas is expecting a baby boy!

On Saturday, the Love Is Blind star, 26, shared that he and girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, 25, are going to be parents to a boy in April 2021.

To announce the exciting news, Cuevas posted a video on Instagram to reveal the sex of their baby on the way. In the clip, he and Rainey are standing on the rooftop of The 9 hotel in Cleveland with a group of friends and family.

"I love this stuff guys," Cuevas said. "Aubrey’s very impatient...actually we both are. We already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world."

To kick off the reveal, Cuevas set off a box of fireworks while Rainey stood to the side eager to shoot her confetti popper.

As the fireworks launched into the sky, Cuevas and Rainey popped their confetti cannons and blue streamers flew into the air.

"It's a boy!" Cuevas exclaimed as the group erupted in cheers. "We’re super excited. Stay tuned to hear the rest of our journey here for the next couple of months. Take care."

Several of Cuevas' Love Is Blind costars congratulated the personal trainer on his baby on the way. "Congrats my guy! Your little dude is going to have the best life! He definitely has some of the coolest parents," Matt Barnett replied.

Amber Pike, who is still with Barnett who she married sight unseen, commented, "So excited to meet y’all’s little guy! Congratulations y’all! ❤️."

"Congratulations, man! You’re going to be an incredible father," added Kenny Barnes.

According to Cuevas' recent Instagram, his and Rainey's baby is 16 weeks along and "is officially the size of an avocado."

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Cuevas and Rainey are expecting their first child together.

"We found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend," the parents-to-be told PEOPLE.

Rainey, who is from Ohio and now lives with Cuevas in Atlanta, also said she felt "very fatigued in the beginning" of her pregnancy. "No morning sickness at all, thankfully! Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back," she shared.

The couple has been dating since the summer. "We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they said. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."

Cuevas first introduced his fans and followers to Rainey in July, when he shared a photo of them on Instagram with the caption, "Thankful."