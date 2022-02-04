Love is Blind's Mark Anthony Cuevas Welcomes Baby with Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Almost 2 Months Early

In separate posts uploaded to their Instagram Stories, Mark Anthony Cuevas and fiancée Aubrey Rainey revealed they welcomed their second child together at almost 33 weeks

Mark Anthony Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey have welcomed their new baby boy a little earlier than expected!

The Love is Blind star, 27, gave fans an unexpected update on Rainey's pregnancy journey on Thursday, revealing that his fiancée went into labor early with their second son.

"Baby #2 let's go," he captioned a black-and-white photo of Rainey, 25, flashing a smile from her hospital bed on his Instagram Story, giving fans an update in a video on the next Story.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to update everybody. We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so, because he is a preemie, he is going to the NICU right now," Cuevas said. "We'll keep everybody updated, but thank you guys so much for the prayers, the love, and she did amazing."

Rainey also posted a handful of updates on her Instagram Story, writing that despite being premature, "Baby boy is here! He is doing great."

Added Rainey: "Thank you to all of you for the prayers & sweet messages! Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband."

The pair have not yet released the name or any further details about their new arrival.

Prior to giving birth, Rainey posted a selfie of her and Cuevas, giving some details about the "unexpected labor," which she originally said happened at 35 weeks and 6 days, but corrected her "major typo" in the next slide, revealing that she was only at 32 weeks and 5 days when the couple had to rush to the hospital.

In both of their updates, it appeared that Cuevas and Rainey – who got engaged in November 2020 – were in good spirits and were doing well.

The pair first announced their pregnancy in October 2021, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed. "We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022," they said.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ace Anthony, in April last year, explaining to PEOPLE how they decided on their little bundle of joy's name.

"We chose this name because of the uniqueness and the meaning behind the name which, of Latin origin, stands for unity and the bringing of everyone together," they said.