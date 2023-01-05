'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath

Jessica Batten is going to be a mom!

The Love is Blind alum announced on Instagram Thursday that she and husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first baby together, sharing photos where McGrath stands behind Batten, 38, with both making a heart with their hands over her belly.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨," she captioned the set of shots.

"Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023🙏✨ We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!"

The couple's new addition will be the first baby for Batten and the third for McGrath, who is dad to daughter Poppy and son Ethan from a previous relationship.

In October 2021 — a month after the couple got engaged at Akash Winery in Temecula, California — Batten opened up to PEOPLE about "learning to be a parent" to McGrath's children.

"It's been awesome and three for the price of one for me," Batten said. "I didn't know this would be in my future, but I couldn't imagine my life without them. They're so super special to me."

As for what she's learned about being a parent so far, Batten said it's the importance of finding "a balance" in both her relationship with McGrath and the kids.

"It's a lot of sacrifice, but it's so rewarding," she shared. "After being by myself for so long, or just me and [my dog] Payton, now having them, it's just a whole different perspective."

At the time, Batten and McGrath were already looking forward to expanding their family.

"We can't wait to start," she said. "I think we're going to have a very short engagement, and then, yeah, we're definitely [going to have] kids down the road. Whatever that looks like for us, whatever God blesses us with. I'm also open to adoption too, so we'll see what happens."

Batten and McGrath, 36, who is a California-based foot and ankle surgeon, were joined by just four guests when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a historic Santa Barbara courthouse in September.

Following the ceremony, the couple had dinner on the patio of a private residence and chowed down on a two-tiered vanilla cake, which included passionfruit curd, mascarpone, blueberry sauce and cream cheese frosting from San Diego baker Peggy Liao, per Brides.

Though Batten didn't find love on the Netflix reality season's first season, which aired in February 2020, it did lead her to McGrath, who actually reached out to her on Instagram after watching her on it. They then decided to meet for a bike ride in March 2020, right before California was sent into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning their whirlwind romance.