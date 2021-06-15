Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline," says Love Is Blind alum Cameron Hamilton

Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed on the Constant 'Pressure' to Have a Baby

Cameron Hamilton says the constant "pressure" for him and his wife Lauren Speed to start a family is "unfortunate."

The Love Is Blind stars wed in November 2018 after falling in love sight unseen while filming the Netflix show (season 1 premiered in February 2020). Together, the pair wrote the new book Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way, out now, in which they get candid about their relationship.

Speaking with Essence, Cameron, 30, opens up about how people often ask them about having a baby, even though that's not on the couple's to-do list at the moment.

"People every day pressure us about having a baby. When are we going to have a baby? That sort of thing," he says. "It's unfortunate because I know other couples are met with that same sort of pressure, and there's couples out there that can't get pregnant or don't want to."

Cameron adds, "We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say."

Lauren, 33, also tells the outlet about the strength of their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling.

"It has definitely been an adjustment. ... Honestly, it's been amazing. It's been as close to bliss as bliss can get, but I say that to say that it's not without struggle. We're still human," she says. "All relationships go through ups and downs and trials and tribulations, but we're continuing to grow."

During a March 2020 Q&A video on their Hanging with the Hamiltons YouTube channel, Lauren and Cameron addressed the topic of future kids, with Lauren saying that it's the "most-asked question - not only from my mom, not only from the press, but from y'all."

"Everyone wants me to be pregnant so bad!" she said at the time. "Well, I'm not pregnant, I just like baggy clothes, for one. As for babies, we definitely want to have kids sooner than later. Probably within the next year or so. ... It's definitely something that we want to pursue. ... But probably not tomorrow - unless there's an accident!"