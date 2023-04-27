'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Claps Back at People Asking When He and Lauren Are Having a Baby

Cameron Hamilton took to Instagram to ask people to "show some compassion for couples" and not to ask when they are going to have a baby

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 27, 2023 02:35 PM
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cameron Hamilton has a message for those asking when he and wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton are going to have a baby: please stop asking.

The season 1 Love Is Blind star shared a video on Instagram Wednesday pleading for people to stop asking couples about when they're having kids as it's "inappropriate" as nobody knows what is going on behind the scenes in a relationship.

"As a community, can we agree that it's always inappropriate to ask couples when they're gonna have a baby? Because you don't know what couples are going through at the end of the day," he begins the clip, talking directly into the camera. "They may not be ready to have kids, they may be difficulties conceiving, they may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby."

"So you really have no idea what's going on in a couple's life. A lot of couples go through a lot of turmoil and suffering and they don't show that to the surface," he continues. "This is not just for Lauren and I, this is for couples everywhere, it's inappropriate to ask them when they're gonna have a baby."

"So just be happy for couples and just appreciate them for who they are, and that's it y'all. I wanna say ... that it's always inappropriate to ask when a couple is gonna have a baby. Hope you agree," he concludes.

Though Cameron noted his message was "not aimed at a specific person," the video comes not long after some Love Is Blind viewers criticized co-host Vanessa Lachey during the season 4 live reunion for asking couples about their baby plans.

"We've been asked this question by thousands of people over the last few years, and so have millions of other couples. My spirit was simply telling me to address it. My intent is to bring more compassion and understanding towards couples, even if the message only reaches a few," adds Cameron in the comments of his video.

"A common response I also hear is that the person who asked had good intentions - they are coming from a place where they care about the couple they are asking," he shares. "I certainly believe that is often the case. I don't think there is generally malice behind the question. That still does not make this an appropriate question, however, as the act of asking it means the person is still not considering what the couple may be going through."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Episode 12, Two Years Later. Pictured: Lauren & Cameron. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Netflix

Adds Cameron, "The craziest part is we've been open about wanting kids and trying - it's all on God's timing. People continue to ask despite our candidness."

Cameron and Lauren first met and began to fall for each other while filming season 1 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. By the end of the season, they had gotten engaged and married, all within about a month of knowing each other. While the timeline of their relationship was fast, the duo never doubted their love for one another.

The pair have been going strong ever since, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in November 2022 and plenty of other milestones.

