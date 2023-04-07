'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him," the reality star wrote of his new son on social media

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 7, 2023 11:10 PM
Bartise Bowden. Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden has finally found everlasting love.

The Netflix star, 27, announced Friday on Instagram that he has welcomed a baby boy, his first child.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bowden, 27, wrote on the social media app, captioning a carousel of snapshots and videos introducing his son to the world.

In one slide, the father and son are seen watching golf on TV, as Bowden narrates for his infant. "Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that," he stated, as Woods tees off on the screen. "Let's see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!"

The reality star didn't identify the mother of his baby or his son's name in his post. Representatives for Bowden declined to tell PEOPLE who is the baby's mother.

In terms of identifying himself as the "villain" on his post, Bowden previously told Entertainment Tonight in November about his time on the series as a Season 3 hopeful, and how he was "absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain."

"I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish," he said then. "It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it."

Bowden connected with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods. He ultimately chose to propose to Nancy, 33, over Raven, who ended up getting engaged to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. (Ross, 29, and Alagbada, 34, recently split for the second time.)

Bowden and Rodriguez faced many hurdles outside of the pods, including telling her he was attracted to Ross. Even though their relationship was appearing to lose steam, the pair still made it to the altar. However, Bowden ultimately chose to not go through with marrying Rodriguez.

Bowden reflected on his time during the season: "Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here."

