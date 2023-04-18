'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Bowden Reveals Baby Boy's Name on Live Reunion: 'He's Also a Massive Fan'

Bartise Bowden introduced fans of the series to his little guy in a brief appearance

Published on April 18, 2023
Bartise Bowden and son Hayden.

There was an extra special guest who made a quick appearance during the Love Is Blind live reunion — season 3 alum Bartise Bowden.

The new dad appeared with his baby boy in tow in a video shared during the reality series' live season 4 reunion on Sunday.

"This is my son Hayden," Bowden, 27, said in the video while holding the infant, sharing his son's name for the first time. "He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."

He quickly added, that baby Hayden, "has not watched daddy's season, and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully."

The Netflix star announced that he welcomed a baby boy on Instagram earlier this month.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bowden wrote on the social media app, captioning a carousel of snapshots and videos introducing his son to the world.

In one slide, the father and son were seen watching golf on TV, as Bowden narrated for his infant. "Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that," he stated, as Woods teed off on the screen. "Let's see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!"

The reality star didn't identify the mother of his baby or his son's name in his post. Representatives for Bowden declined to tell PEOPLE who is the baby's mother.

In terms of identifying himself as the "villain" on his post, Bowden previously told Entertainment Tonight in November about his time on the series as a season 3 hopeful, and how he was "absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain."

"I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish," he said at the time. "It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it."

Bowden connected with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods. He ultimately chose to propose to Nancy, 33, over Raven, who ended up getting engaged to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. (Ross, 29, and Alagbada, 34, recently split for the second time.)

