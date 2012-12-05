Eric Gunderson: We're Having a Boy!

"I'm so excited to have a boy," Gunderson says. "Emily would be happy either way, but I've been secretly planning father/son hunting and fishing trips all along."

Wishes really do come true — just ask Eric Gunderson.

After announcing he and his wife Emily were expecting a baby, the Love and Theft musician couldn’t hide his high hopes that their firstborn would be a boy.

Luckily for Gunderson, his dreams will become a reality when the couple welcomes a son in mid-May, his rep tells PEOPLE.

And, if left up to the future doting dad, the two will be sure to spend time strumming a few tunes together. “I might even let him try his hand at guitar, although you know those musicians are a handful,” Gunderson jokes.