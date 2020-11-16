Love & Hip Hop: New York's Rah Ali Welcomes Daughter Anaiá 17 Months After Previous Pregnancy Loss
Rah Ali confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in August
Rah Ali's rainbow baby has arrived!
The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star, 36, and her husband have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Anaiá Ali, she confirms to PEOPLE, sharing a photo of her new addition.
Born on Wednesday, Nov. 11, baby Anaiá weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz., measuring 18 inches long. She was delivered at Mercy Hospital in Miami.
Ali tells PEOPLE of her baby girl's name, "I chose it because it's Arabic and means 'protected, diligence,' and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way."
Ali confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in August, a little over a year after she suffered a tragic pregnancy loss at five months gestation. She "found out so early" that she was expecting this time around, joking that she had to be "about 5 minutes pregnant" when she learned the good news.
"I really felt it. I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, 'I knew it, I knew it,' " she recalled, laughing.
And later, when her doctor told her she was expecting a baby girl again with her husband, "I started screaming," she shared with PEOPLE at the time.
"I'm talking really screaming," Ali continued, adding with a laugh, "I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, 'Yes, Rah, it's the results from your blood work ... I'm sure.' "
Ali opened up to PEOPLE last June about the loss of her unborn daughter Sanaa at five months pregnant, when she was forced into labor after her cervix had opened and her water broke.
"Every single day, I would get up and feel her kicking and I would talk to her," she said of the time before the loss. "Not like a baby, but like a person. I would say, 'What are we eating this morning?' Or, 'Okay, you're getting agitated and feisty. I know you're hungry and I'm going to eat something.' "
"Our bond was so strong. Maybe because God knew I would never be able to experience it … I just felt so connected to her," Ali shared at the time.
In the wake of the tragedy, the reality star said she received countless messages from women who lived through similar experiences. Ali found comfort in their stories, and told PEOPLE that the support she received from friends and family was invaluable.
