Love & Hip Hop: New York's Rah Ali Loses Baby Girl After Premature Birth at Five Months Pregnant

Rah Ali has lost her baby girl.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star and “Stiletto Expert,” 35, gave birth to a daughter prematurely at five months gestation, but the baby died shortly after.

TMZ reports that Ali’s water broke unexpectedly while she was at home on Sunday, which led to contractions and an immediate emergency trip to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Ali’s friend Nicki Minaj is supporting her in the wake of the tragic loss, and doctors saw no sign of potential distress ahead of the incident. (A rep for Minaj did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Ali was planning to announce her baby girl on the way — who was due in mid-October — with a series of maternity photos in June.

Ali made headlines this past October surrounding Minaj’s now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl with Cardi B.

Seven weeks after the incident, Minaj explained that Ali was actually the one to hit the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad,” she said during an October episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio.

“Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” Minaj, 36, added of her pal, who costarred on season 6 of the VH1 reality series with Cardi B, 26.

Ali has not addressed her pregnancy or subsequent loss on social media, but did embrace her maternal side in a photo posted to her Instagram account on April 27.

The snapshot showed her lounging with an adorable little boy in a recliner, seemingly watching TV as the youngster clutched a blue plastic sippy cup.

“Sweet baby, love him like he’s my own 💕,” she captioned the shot.