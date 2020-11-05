Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Daughter Safire's Face: 'Best Part of 2020'

Erica Mena welcomed Safire, her first child with husband and Love & Hip Hop: New York costar Safaree Samuels, on Feb. 2

Erica Mena is introducing her daughter to the world!

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, 32, shared the first photos of 9-month-old Safire Majesty's face to her Instagram feed on Wednesday.

Dressed in an adorable animal-print long-sleeved shirt with matching pants and bow headband, a wide-eyed baby Safire appears to be looking just off camera from her seated position.

"The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty," Mena wrote in the caption.

Mena welcomed Safire, her first child with husband and Love & Hip Hop: New York costar Safaree Samuels, on Feb. 2. Safire is the first child for Samuels, while Mena is also mom to 13-year-old son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde.

Samuels, 39, announced the exciting news of his daughter's birth on Instagram one day after her arrival, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger.

"These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I'm a part of the #girldad club now," he wrote alongside the sweet shot, referring to the social media hashtag inspired by the late Kobe Bryant's approach to fatherhood. "Perfection is here."

Samuels did not reveal the name of his baby girl at the time.

Samuels and Mena, who's also a singer and music video star, have only offered glimpses of their daughter on social media since her birth, either from the side or from behind but never of her face.

"She is four months now ♥️," Mena wrote in June, sharing a photo of herself holding Safire to her chest as the two hung out by the pool in matching swimsuits. "She is the perfect mix of her daddy and I. She was made with so much LOVE. I wanted to share this with all her internet aunties who actually send real love her way."

While Samuels has not shared a picture of his baby girl's face as of yet, one of his latest posts shows him posing next to an orange sports car, holding an umbrella in the same shade. "BACHELOR‼️ Ending 2020 right ‼️" he wrote to accompany the Wednesday photo.