Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Bambi Richardson Introduces Baby Girl Cali: 'Perfect Addition'
Bambi Richardson also shares son Breland, 2½, and daughter Xylo, 1, with rapper husband Lil Scrappy (real name Darryl Raynard Richardson III)
Bambi Richardson is introducing her baby girl to the world.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 35, welcomed her third child, daughter Cali Richardson, with her rapper husband Lil Scrappy (real name Darryl Raynard Richardson III) on Sunday, July 25. Baby Cali weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19½ inches at birth.
"Cali is the perfect addition to our growing family," Bambi tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I love being a mommy and so happy my three under 3 will be so close and grow up together."
Despite being from Compton, California, Bambi says she did not pick Cali's name as an association to state. Instead, the mom of three says she chose the moniker because it was "cute and simple."
Bambi and her husband are also parents to son Breland, 2½, and 1-year-old daughter Xylo.
"They say the third times a charm, well I say the fourth one is a whole blessing cause that's what my new baby Cali has brung to my life," Lil Scrappy tells PEOPLE.
The reality star says she is frequently asked about having more children in the future, to which she replies, "NO MORE KIDS!!!"
Bambi first announced the birth of baby Cali with a candid post on Instagram, writing, "Not the best pic but it's real!"
"I got so sick a few days before I went into the hospital," she shared alongside a photo of her holding her daughter from her hospital bed. "I was feeling so terrible, eyes could barely stay open but we did it 🙌🏽🙏🏾 thank God 💕"
