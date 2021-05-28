Louise Roe Welcomes Second Child with Husband Mackenzie Hunkin: 'She's Here!'

Louise Roe announced she was expecting her second child with husband Mackenzie Hunkin back in January

Louise Roe is officially a mom of two!

The former host of Plain Jane, 39, has welcomed her second child — a daughter named Inès—with husband Mackenzie Hunkin.

News of the milestone was made public on Roe's Instagram account on Friday, in a post that included two photos of Roe in her hospital bed with her newborn daughter laying on her chest.

One of the sweet pics was snapped as Hunkin leaned over to kiss his wife.

"She's here ♥️ baby Inès," Roe wrote. "Thank you to the selfless midwives (especially Lucie) at our hospital, you are all angels xx."

Roe did not release any further details about her daughter, but had posted photos of herself in a hospital gown to her Instagram Story earlier in the day.

Louise Roe baby Louise Roe | Credit: Louise Roe/Instagram

Louise Roe baby Louise Roe and Mackenzie Hunkin | Credit: Louise Roe/Instagram

The fashion blogger, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Honor Florence with Hunkin, first revealed the pregnancy news back in January.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Roe stood before her young daughter as Honor hugged her mother's baby bump in one shot and kissed it in another. To achieve the feat, Honor stood on a small wooden chair that brought her eye level to her mom's stomach.

"We're all very excited and grateful to announce a little addition to the family, is on its way... ♥️," Roe wrote alongside the loving snapshot.

On his own respective Instagram account, Hunkin similarly shared the same series of photos, as the soon-to-be father of two wrote, "Honor can't wait to have a new best friend 🙌🏽❤️," alongside his post.

Back when she was pregnant with Honor, Roe detailed her pregnancy on her website, sharing that while she was thrilled to be pregnant, the experience didn't come without some negative points in the beginning.

"The early days of my pregnancy were the hardest," Roe shared at the time. "Once I hit about 6 weeks, I had horrible morning sickness – which in reality was just round-the-clock sickness. I was horribly nauseous and more fatigued than I've ever been in my life."

Then, detailing that "not being able to tell any friends, family or even coworkers was extremely lonely and difficult," the Access Hollywood red carpet reporter noted, "I didn't feel like myself and knew that I wasn't performing to my usual standard, but I couldn't tell anyone why."