Plain Jane's Louise Roe Expecting Second Child: 'Grateful to Announce a Little Addition'

Louise Roe is pregnant!

On Thursday, the 39-year-old fashion blogger and former host of Plain Jane revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband of four years, Mackenzie Hunkin. The pair are already parents to 3-year-old daughter, Honor Florence.

Posting a set of photographs of herself and Honor on Instagram to reveal the exciting pregnancy news, Roe stood before her young daughter in both snapshots, as Honor hugged her mother's baby bump in one shot, before kissing it in another. To achieve the feat, Honor stood on a small wooden chair that brought her eye level to her mom's stomach.

"We're all very excited and grateful to announce a little addition to the family, is on its way... ♥️," Roe wrote alongside the loving snapshot.

On his own respective Instagram account, Hunkin similarly shared the same series of photos, as the soon-to-be father of two wrote, "Honor can't wait to have a new best friend 🙌🏽❤️," alongside his post.

Back when she was pregnant with Honor, Roe detailed her pregnancy on her website, sharing that while she was thrilled to be pregnant, the experience didn't come without some negative points in the beginning.

"The early days of my pregnancy were the hardest," Roe shared at the time. "Once I hit about 6 weeks, I had horrible morning sickness – which in reality was just round-the-clock sickness. I was horribly nauseous and more fatigued than I've ever been in my life."

Then, detailing that "not being able to tell any friends, family or even coworkers was extremely lonely and difficult," the Access Hollywood red carpet reporter noted, "I didn't feel like myself and knew that I wasn't performing to my usual standard, but I couldn't tell anyone why."

Continuing her message by sharing that she was then in her second trimester at the time, Roe wrote that the experience of being pregnant drastically improved for her. "I'm so happy to say that I feel great," she said. "The sickness is gone, I have much more energy, and I am back to working full force – though I'm slowly learning how to dial it back a bit."

Back in 2017, Roe also chatted with PEOPLE and spilled her secrets for pulling off her chic and sexy maternity looks, divulging that she still shops her favorite brands but the clothing "has to have stretch in it."

"I sometimes forget I'm pregnant, and I was looking at the trends and I was thinking, 'Oh yeah, I'll get that,' and then I was like, 'No, you can't wear any of this stuff,' " she said. "I think to elongate yourself, it helps to wear something over the knee. You want to be looking longer if possible."

And Roe also added at the time that even though she was nervous about the lack of sleep that comes with being a new mother, she couldn't have been more excited to start a family with her husband.

"I think I'm most excited about seeing my husband as a father," Roe said. "My friends say that I will fall in love with him in a whole new way. I'm really excited for that."