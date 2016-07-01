Louis Tomlinson Pleads for Privacy for Son Freddie Amid Custody Battle

A rep for Louis Tomlinson calls paparazzi attention on the singer's son Freddie "intolerable and completely unjustifiable"

Louis Tomlinson is asking for privacy and respect for himself and his young son as he begins a custody battle with Freddie’s mother Briana Jungwirth.

The 24-year-old former One Direction crooner wants his son to “have a normal, private and protected childhood,” says a rep in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. He feels that this is greatly inhibited by paparazzi photographing the 5-month-old.

Tomlinson’s rep says that “the levels of paparazzi attention on Freddie” pose security issues and are “intolerable and completely unjustifiable.”

The attention, the rep explains, is infringing on Tomlinson’s visitation time with his son, as well as the baby’s day-to-day life, including doctor’s visits.

“Louis appreciates, respects and values his relationship with the media and we hope he and his son are afforded the same respect on this matter,” Tomlinson’s spokesperson says.

The request comes just days after the British singer filed for shared custody of Freddie in court. Tomlinson is asking for 50/50 physical and legal custody between him and his ex Jungwirth.

A source close to the singer previously told PEOPLE that Tomlinson took legal action after visits with his son became increasingly erratic.

An insider close to Jungwirth added that the stylist and Tomlinson’s temporary arrangement was complicated when he began dating actress Danielle Campbell.