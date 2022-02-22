"I'm all about having meaning [in] a name," the wide receiver tells PEOPLE about the moniker for his son whom he and his and wife Samaria welcomed on Feb. 12

Van Jefferson Reveals the 'Fitting' Name He and His Wife Gave Their Baby Born on Super Bowl Sunday

Van Jefferson is revealing the name of his newborn son who arrived shortly after the player won this year's Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 25, shared the infant's name with PEOPLE in this week's upcoming magazine.

"We decided on Champ Jefferson," he tells PEOPLE. "It's very fitting. That's very fitting for the type of situation we just had."

Explaining the inspiration behind the special name, the football star tells PEOPLE, "Champ has a meaning of warrior, and I'm all about having meaning [in] a name, so I think that's a perfect fitting for him."

Jefferson says his wife Samaria, who was in labor during Super Bowl LVI as his team faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, is also" a warrior, too, to go through what she went through" bringing Champ Curtis Jefferson into the world.

"Even coming to the game leaving at half time, so she has that warrior spirit, so we just thought it was fitting for him to have that same thing," the new dad says

The athlete posted a photo to his Instagram Story shortly after the big game, showing himself laying in a bed while cradling Champ in his arms.

"X2!!!!!" Van captioned the emotional moment.

The couple — who are high school sweethearts — are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bella. Van is also a father to a 4-year-old son.

Samaria first announced their pregnancy in September with a sweet Instagram post of Van's arm around her as they walked together on the beach, Bella leading the stroll. The family also walked hand in hand as Samaria debuted her baby bump with vintage-themed polaroid snapshots.

"7 years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup," Samaria captioned the sentimental post. "To 7 years later, and that 16 year old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together 💍🤰🏽"

She told Van she "always knew" he was her "soulmate" and "The person God created for me."

Speaking on a time they "weren't together," Samaria continued, "No matter how complete I felt within myself, it always felt like there was still a piece of me missing in you. I truly didn't know how, when or if we'd ever even see the light again, but we left it to God. And He made a way. 7 is the number of completeness and perfection. And He made 2 of the most flawed people perfect for each other again. And He made my heart and my family complete again."

Samaria concluded, "To my husband and to my newest baby, I love you 06.15.2021".