Rams Player's Daughter Went Viral After Being Caught Reading in the Stands During the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is looking back on some special moments from Super Bowl Sunday — including one that went viral.

As the 40-year-old NFL player celebrated his victory and talked about his career during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, he also discussed the funny moment when his youngest child, Katherine, was caught reading in the stands in the middle of the game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter ended up going viral during the game," Whitworth told host Ellen DeGeneres when he was asked if his family had attended. "She was reading the NFL program, and somebody said, 'Man, [she] looks kinda disinterested here in the Super Bowl.' "

Explaining that Katherine is his fourth child, he joked, "That's how it goes. She's the uninterested one."

Whitworth added, "I don't even think she told me bye the night before when I was going to the game. I like tried to look for her, and she was watching something on Netflix. She's like, 'Alright, Dad, bye! Just go to the Super Bowl.' "

After Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, Whitworth became the oldest player in the NFL. At Sunday's Super Bowl, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 23-20.

Last year, the Louisiana native was named as the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

Andrew Whitworth Credit: Warner Bros.

During his chat with DeGeneres, Whitworth also opened up about how he and his wife, Melissa, "lead with" their hearts at home and teach their children to do the same.

"I think to us, we really believe that community service begins at our home, the way we teach our kids — how we teach them to understand to make life more than just about yourself and having the opportunity to do things for other people will bring you a happiness and a satisfaction in your life that nothing else can do," the athlete shared.

"When you do something for someone else and make things more about them than just you, to me that's the greatest thing we can teach them — how to love, how to appreciate people, how to accept people. And that's how we can make our community better is making our kids understand that first and foremost."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following his team's success, Whitworth said what the win means to him after playing for 16 years in the NFL during his appearance on the Today show Monday.