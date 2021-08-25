Los Angeles Lakers Gift Mamba Merch to Newborn Babies in Honor of Kobe Bryant's Birthday

The NBA team surprised families whose babies were born on Aug. 23 with three Mamba t-shirts, a baby blanket and an adorable beanie with Kobe's former jersey number

The Los Angeles Lakers are making sure to pass down the legacy of their late teammate Kobe Bryant.

In honor of Kobe's birthday on Monday, the NBA team partnered with UCLA Health to gift special Mamba-themed care packages to families whose babies were also born on Aug. 23.

The Lakers posted a sweet series of photos and videos to Instagram of the families receiving their swag bags, which included three Mamba shirts, a baby blanket and an adorable beanie with Kobe's former jersey number.

"Welcome to the world! On this special day, we want to honor Kobe Bryant and celebrate you. Kobe loved his family, and so this Kobe Day we're giving you and your family three Mamba shirts: two for your loved ones and one for you to grow into someday," read the note presented to the families. "Lakers Family is for life."

Kobe's wife Vanessa also reposted the heartwarming photos to her Instagram, writing, "@kobebryant day #MambaDay 8*24 @lakers 💜💛 @uclamch"

Kobe died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, alongside one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, and other passengers. He is survived by Vanessa and their other daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

Last year, Aug. 24 was named "Kobe Bryant Day," a date that features the two jersey numbers (8 and 24) that the late NBA legend wore during his 20-year career.

On Monday, which would've been the NBA icon's 43rd birthday, Vanessa, 39, shared an emotional tribute on social media. "Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno," Vanessa wrote, calling Kobe her "eternal love."

"Happy Birthday Daddy," their eldest daughter Natalia captioned a 2004 photo of herself and her late father on Instagram.