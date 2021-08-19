90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Second Baby Boy

Baby makes four!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second baby, another son, on Monday, Aug. 16, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday. The pair welcomed their firstborn, son Shai Josef, on April 14, 2020, making the baby boy now 16 months old.

"Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected! Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed," Loren wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the newborn at the hospital.

In a follow-up post, Loren said in a video that their baby boy arrived late Monday evening and "came in at a whopping 5 lbs., 9 oz., 19 inches tall."

"He is actually the same size that Shai was when Shai was born," she shared. "Again, it really means the world to me see all your love and support. I can't wait to share him with you and I can't wait for Shai to meet him again. From the bottom of my heart, thank you... I love you, stay tuned for more to come."

Alexei also announced the exciting news on his Instagram page alongside photos of their baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where he said their son is "recovering well."

Loren and Alexei first shared their exciting pregnancy news back in March, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We can't believe we're doing it again!"

"Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," the parents added at the time. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl — as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"

Loren and Alexei celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September. "And they said it wouldn't work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik," Loren sweetly wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I absolutely love doing life with you! And can't wait for more to come!" she added. "Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you! 💕"