As mom Alyson Hannigan kept a close watch, the 19-month old honed her walking skills on Oct. 21 in a super comfy ensemble — lavender tunic top, navy butterfly print leggings and Stride Rite's Harlow ($49) sneakers.

Look for Less: Satyana Denisof's Sporty Chic

There’s no stopping Satyana Denisof!

Love Satyana’s cute, yet casual style? You’re in luck.

We’ve rounded up a similar outfit — with items all under $36!

Top

A chic collar, roomy A-line bodice and puff sleeves take Ralph Lauren‘s Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt ($27.50) from classic to girlie. Even better? It also comes in light pink, hot pink and white.

Pants

Every little girl’s wardrobe should be full of fun, easy-to-wear stretchy pants. And Old Navy‘s adorable Printed Blue Heart Jersey Leggings ($7.50) definitely fit the bill. Your tot can wear them alone or paired with a mini skirt.

Shoes

We just love Step & Stride‘s Flutter Ez Sneaker ($36). While your mini me swoons over the pretty butterfly design and flashing lights, you’ll be oohing and ahhing over the handy hook-and-loop straps and cushy sole.