Look for Less: Alicia Keys' Day to Night Chic

Day or night, Alicia Keys is one hot mama-to-be.

On June 25, she donned Alice + Olivia‘s fun Kathryn Safari Jumpsuit ($368) and cute rainbow-colored heels for an appearance on Good Morning America.

And just two days later, the songstress switched into a sexy purple satin cocktail dress ($2295) by Dolce & Gabanna and some super-high red platform pumps to accept an award at the BET Awards.

Love her chic maternity style? We’ve rounded up similar outfits — for both looks! — with prices all under $120!

DAY:

Dress

Although Alicia rocked a romper, we found a more maternity-friendly shirtdress ($80) by Momnuri. Just add a cute belt for a similar look.

Belt

Belt your bump with BP‘s Studded Oval Buckle Elastic Belt ($16). It sits comfortably at the waist thanks to the stretchy back band and allows you to show off your greatest asset — your growing belly!

Shoes

Bold and rainbow bright, MIA‘s Atlas Women Sandals ($40) are more forgiving than a high heel to a mom-to-be’s tired feet. Plus, the back zip makes sliding them on a breeze.

NIGHT:

Dress

Expectant mamas will look great and feel fabulous in ASOS‘ Cap Sleeve Seam Detail Shift Dress ($20) Lightweight and roomy, it sports a flattering scoop neckline and handy side pockets. Plus, it’s almost the same hue as Alicia’s.

Shoes

Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you don’t need a boost once in awhile. Try Dolce Vita‘s Women’s Madison Platform Pump ($86 – $120). This sexy stiletto has a hidden platform for more comfort.

Clutch

The $76 price tag may be steep, but Pilar Abril‘s Magnolia Clutch is well worth it. Not only does the fuax snakeskin clutch blend well with the look, but you can carry it well after baby arrives.