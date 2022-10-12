Theresa Caputo is one proud grandma!

The Long Island Medium star shared a sweet photo with her granddaughter, Michelina Rose — whom her daughter, Victoria Caputo, shares with Michael Mastrandrea — Wednesday on Instagram.

"Love this baby beyond! I can't get enough ♥️♥️ #grandmasgirl #longislandmedium," Theresa captioned the snap of her and the 7-month-old, who is sporting a onesie that simply reads, "Smile."

Theresa, 55, first introduced her granddaughter to her social media followers in February with a photo of Michelina sleeping in her arms.

"I'm a Grandma 💗No words to describe the Love and emotion of holding my Granddaughter," she wrote at the time.

She added in the hashtags that she was "over the moon" with little Michelina, who was born at 7 lbs. and 12 oz. and measured 19 inches long.

The Good Grief author shares Victoria, 28, and son Larry Jr., 32, with ex-husband Larry Caputo, to whom she married in 1989 before they finalized their divorce in 2018.

Victoria wed Mastrandrea in May last year at Our Lady of Mercy church in Hicksville, New York, on Long Island.

The two share pictures of their daughter Michelina on their joint Instagram page. "It's been such an amazing week filled with so much love and joy, on February 22, 2022 at 11:47 pm we welcomed the most precious and beautiful little girl to the world. Michelina Rose Mastrandrea," the wrote in a February post.

"She has stolen our hearts and we can't wait to watch her grow," the caption added. "Stay tuned as we adjust to being new parents and in no time we'll have our new Instagram video up from our day in the hospital as we had @theresacaputo vlog as much as she could 🎀💖."