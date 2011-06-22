1 Trend, 3 Ways: Fun Feather Hair Accessories

Everyone from Lola Sheen to Kaia Gerber are rocking feathers in their hair. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Who knew Steven Tyler was a fashion icon for Hollywood’s mini set? After the American Idol judge showed off his flair for feathers last March, we spotted Lola Sheen (on June 11), Kaia Gerber (on June 14) and Neriah Fisher (on June 16) following in his footsteps with adorable feathered hair accessories of their own.

Hip and fun, feathered hair clips are a cool way to add color and pizazz to your mini rocker’s look.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Want something simple, yet stylish? Try LoveDown Accessories‘ white Feather Hair Clip ($70). It will work with everything in her closet.

Affordable

Let her strut her stuff with Three Green Hearts‘ Leather Feather Hair Clip ($30). She’ll love everything from the peacock feathers to the boho-style beading.

Bargain Buy

Want more color? Hot Topic‘s Neon Feather Hair Clip ($6) is the perfect pick. It features two strands of multi-colored feathers that are sure to add oomph to her girlie get-ups.