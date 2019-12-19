Lola Consuelos Reveals Her Singing Voice & Kelly Ripa Applauds Her Musical Talent: 'You Are Gifted'

Kelly Ripa is one proud mama!

Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, shared an impressive pair of videos to Instagram on Wednesday revealing her singing voice and skills playing the piano. Lola just recently made her Instagram account public in October.

In the black-and-white videos, Lola remains mostly off-screen as she croons the lyrics to Labrinth’s “Jealous.”

The 18-year-old, who is currently a freshman at New York University studying music, captioned the post simply with a black heart emoji.

Both of her parents couldn’t help but take note of their daughter’s talent.

“You are gifted ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” Ripa, 49, wrote in the comments, while dad Mark Consuelos added a string of heart emojis in another comment.

Lola’s little brother, Joaquin, added, “Wow!!! The best voice I’ve ever heard😁,” to which she responded, “@joaquinconsuelos thank you Quino!! ❤️”

Mark’s Riverdale costar Camila Mendes also showered Lola with praise, writing, “GIRL 😍.”

It’s not the first time Ripa has gushed over her only daughter.

In September, the talk show host shared a sweet throwback photo of Lola in honor of National Daughter Day, writing in the caption, “Happy #NationalDaughterDay Lola I’m the luckiest to call you mine.”

Ever the supportive Instagram husband and father, Consuelos commented on the picture, in which mother and daughter share a hug, with “My gals ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The throwback post came the month after Ripa, Mark and Joaquin dropped Lola off at her NYU dorm in August, and the mother of three later commented on how the experience made her realize just how strong Lola and Joaquin’s relationship is. The two are only 20 months apart.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” Ripa said on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!”

“I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing,” Ripa continued. “So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

While it might have been tough for Lola to bid goodbye to her brother, Ripa said it was less so for the newly independent college student to say farewell to her parents.

“There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving,’” Ripa said, mimicking Lola.