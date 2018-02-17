Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The "ultra-rare" Punk Boi and his brother, Lil Punk Boi, come with cool accessories like ring tattoos, stickers and, of course, a punk-rock-worthy outfit

L.O.L. Surprise! Unveils New Male Rock Club Dolls Punk Boi and Lil Punk Boi — Get the Details

Meet Punk Boi and his brother, Lil Punk Boi!

L.O.L. Surprise! is unveiling a brand new pair of dolls as part of the brand’s Rock Club clan — notably, the line’s first male toys, created by popular demand.

Describing the color-changing dolls as “ultra-rare,” L.O.L. Surprise! tells PEOPLE Punk Boi can be found in the upcoming release of new Confetti Pop characters, while Lil Punk Boi will be part of Lil Sisters Series 3 collection.

According to L.O.L. Surprise!, the new dolls come complete with accessories like collectible stickers, ring tattoos, bottle, shoes, a secret message and a punk-rock outfit.

Punk Boi even comes with black spiked cuffs, adding a bit of edge to balance out his cuteness.

One notable fan of L.O.L. Surprise! is Christina Milian‘s 7½-year-old daughter Violet Madison, who channeled her favorite character Neon Q.T. this past Halloween alongside her cousin Naomi, who coordinated as Pranksta.

“I just tried to recreate the costumes as close to the original as possible,” stylist Johnny Wujek, who designed the girls’ outfits, told PEOPLE. “They already had so much sass and style in the characters.”