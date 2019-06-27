L.O.L. Surprise’s New Toys Have Quickly Become Best-Sellers on Amazon — and They’re Selling Out Fast

Image zoom

Everybody’s favorite doll recently launched a few new surprises, and parents are making sure to stock up quickly.

The beloved toy brand dropped new merchandise on Amazon just under two weeks ago, including the L.O.L. Surprise Sparkle Series, L.O.L. Surprise Boys, and L.O.L. Surprise Hairgoals Series Two. All three dolls are currently the top three best-selling dolls on the retail giant’s site (with Hairgoals taking the lead as number one). On top of that, they’re also selling out pretty fast — the Sparkle Series and Boys dolls are out of stock and will be back early July. But don’t fret if you want to grab one for your little one — you can still add them to your cart and pre-order now.

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Hairgoals, $15.99; amazon.com

If you’re not familiar with the L.O.L. Surprise frenzy, the tiny dolls usually come in ball-shaped packaging that opens up to reveal tons of surprises, including accessories and stickers. They were the top-selling toy of the year in 2017, and it seems that everyone (including celebs) loves them — Jenna Dewan even threw her daughter an L.O.L. Surprise themed birthday party just last month.

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Boys, $9.99; amazon.com, L.O.L. Surprise! Sparkle Series, $10.88; amazon.com

Since their release, many Amazon shoppers have purchased all three of the L.O.L. dolls together for just $37. If you’re already thinking about the holidays (it’s never too early!), you’ll definitely want to make your purchases now before the mega-popular toys go completely out of stock. Check out other L.O.L. Surprise toys below, or browse through all of its merchandise here, including bathing suits, clothes, bedding, and more.

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series with 7 Surprises, Multicolor, $10.99; amazon.com

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises, $69.00 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! Hairgoals Makeover (Series 1) with 15 Surprises, $15.99; amazon.com