Logic Reveals He and Wife Brittney Noell Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming 2023'

The rapper and his wife are already parents to a son named Bobby, whom they welcomed in 2020

Published on January 1, 2023
logic
Logic. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Logic and Brittney Noell are expanding their family!

The rapper, 32, announced on New Year's Day that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

"Happy New Baby!" Logic captioned a video on Instagram, which sees him recording an ultrasound as Noell watches their baby on the screen before her.

In the comments section, a handful of stars shared their congratulations, including actress Lena Waithe and rapper Jwalt.

Noell also posted her own announcement on Instagram, writing, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍," alongside an Instagram Reel that zoomed in on her ultrasound.

The newborn will be Logic and Noell's second child together. They previously welcomed their son Bobby in 2020.

The rapper first announced Bobby's arrival in July of that year in a heartfelt Instagram post, which also confirmed his marriage to Noell.

Logic
Logic with wife Brittney and son Bobby. Logic/instagram

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first," he wrote at the time. "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby."

"And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother," Logic continued. "These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

That same year, Logic retired from music following the release of his sixth album, No Pressure.

"It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father," he said at the time.

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family," Logic continued.

However, he returned to music shortly after with his mixtape Bobby Tarantino III in 2021, and his seventh album Vinyl Days in 2022.

Though the couple has kept their relationship fairly private over the years, they have given many candid looks at their family life on social media, including sweet photos of their son.

