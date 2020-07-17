Logic Announces the Birth of Son Bobby, Marriage to Brittney Noell: 'Happiest Man in the World'

Rapper Logic and his wife, clothing designer Brittney Noell, have welcomed their first child together

Logic is a dad!

The rapper, 30, and his wife, clothing designer Brittney Noell, welcomed their first child together, a son named Bobby, Logic shared on Instagram Friday alongside a slideshow of photos from their baby boy's first months.

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first," he wrote in the caption. "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby."

"And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother," Logic continued, confirming for the first time that the two had tied the knot. "These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

Bobby appears to be named after both his father (whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) and grandfather.

The new dad went on to address his recently announced retirement (on Thursday, Logic revealed on Instagram and Twitter that his upcoming album No Pressure will be his last, writing in part, "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father.")

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you," Logic wrote in his Friday post. "This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family."

"But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more," he added. "Interact more, and I'm so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun ... No Pressure."

"RattPack for infinity! And all always... Peace, Love and Positivity! Obediently Yours, Bobby," Logic concluded.

Logic revealed that he was having a baby during a freestyle rap he dropped last August. The song, "No Pressure," is about the music industry, but towards the end of the track the musician gave fans a surprise.

"And I'm having a little baby!" rapped the new dad, who finished touring for his most recent album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in November. "Surprise! It's a little baby boy, f--- TMZ, they can't get the scoop on that s---!"

Since then, he has posted about becoming a dad on social media. In October, he shared a photo of himself onstage holding a copy of the popular children's book Green Eggs and Ham, by Dr. Seuss. The caption read, "Dad Lyfe."