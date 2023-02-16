LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'

After a difficult two years, Preston Brust and wife Kristen's family of four will become a family of five

Published on February 16, 2023
LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Are Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'
The Brust family. Photo: Happy Little Mother

LOCASH's Preston Brust is adding another little one to his family.

The musician and wife Kristen Brust are expecting their third baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to son Legend Wilde, 4, and daughter Love Lily, 7.

The family's new arrival is due in June, "just in the thick of touring season," Kristen tells PEOPLE.

Discussing her third pregnancy, the soon-to-be mom of three admits, "this time has been a little harder for sure."

"I was nauseous or getting sick all day, every day for about 17 weeks, but I was THE most grateful sick girl there ever was," she shares. "It's never lost on me the sanctity of this season. My body is doing big work — and it hates salad and loves a Taco Bell drive-thru, so that's opposite of my normal life."

Coming out of a tough few years, the couple says they were hoping to grow their family but also knew nothing was certain.

"Seeing and listening to a new heartbeat was incredibly poetic for us. It's been such a heavy and full two years. This is redemptive in so many ways," Preston shares.

"We prayed for this baby but started to feel like maybe it wasn't going to happen. Two years and nothing — we knew Kristen's age plays into it a lot," he says of his wife, 41. "We have always been calm and thankful for Love and Legend. We anchored there."

He continues, "We just always knew there was another piece to our family. We can't describe it, but we always knew. This is our dream."

The couple has decided to wait until their baby's arrival to find out the sex.

"It's the most fun surprise as an adult," Kristen says. "We waited to find out with Legend and it rocked! Preston was the one that got to say, 'it's a boy!' It's such an incredible moment."

The singer says that his little ones have some strong opinions on whether they'll be welcoming a baby brother or a baby sister.

"Love has a definite vote … team sister or bust! Legend doesn't have a preference because he is absolutely certain it's a boy," Preston says with a laugh. "Love is pretty much in the mode of this is her baby and she is grateful we are gifting it to her. She tells us she will handle it all once the baby is born. She is over the moon."

The proud dad adds, "Legend mentions what he will make the baby wear for Halloween. Both responses are pretty on-brand for these two."

Preston and Kristen can't wait to see how their kids welcome a new sibling into the fold, even if they are a little nervous about being outnumbered.

"This probably should stress us out more than it is, but we are so thankful we have fun big kids to pour into this little one. It will stretch us for sure, but three souls to steward is an insanely precious opportunity," Kristen says.

Bandmate Chris Lucas and wife Kaitlyn, who also have three kids, are excited to get their broods together.

"Kaitlyn and Chris are so excited for us. Our families do so much together, it's fun to watch all the kids get excited," Preston, 48, says. "LOCASH party of 10!"

LOCASH is hitting the road with Kane Brown starting next month, fresh off the release of their new single "Three Favorite Colors," out now.

