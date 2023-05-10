Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)

Caplan and Riley tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed son Alfie in 2021

By Scott Huver
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 10, 2023 08:36 AM
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan. Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Lizzy Caplan says family is everything.

The Fatal Attraction star told PEOPLE at the Fleishman Is in Trouble FYC event in Hollywood on Tuesday that priorities in her life have shifted throughout her several years acting.

"My whole life is different than it was 15 years ago — all vast improvements," said Caplan, 40. "While I appreciate that time, I'm also very happy to be in this new chapter, [where] my priorities are set."

"I have a baby, [am] married," she continued, referring to her actor husband Tom Riley and their son Alfie, whom the couple welcomed in 2021. "That part of my life is the most important part of my life, where in the past, work was the most important part."

Caplan added, "There are definitely benefits to getting older, as well as the shock and fear that comes along with it."

The AEGON Championship Finals At The Queen's Club
Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley in 2017. Dave Benett/Getty

She said that many of the actors in Fleishman Is in Trouble — which follows a 41-year-old divorced father of two who dives into the brave new world of internet dating are at similar points in their lives, which she believes helped benefit the show.

"Personally, we've all been doing this for so long that we have the exact same point of view about how to do this, which is everybody takes the work extremely seriously, but it's right sized within our larger lives," Caplan said.

"We're all married, we all have kids," she explained. "And so getting to do a show that's examining all of that with people who are just pros, really, it was a dream."

In November 2022, the Mean Girls actress opened up to Grazia USA about the joy she has found since welcoming her son.

"There are moments where you're just watching this little person do a thing and you're just beaming at him and you don't even realize you're beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, 'Oh my, I'm smiling so much right now,' " Caplan said. "I was smiling without being totally aware that I'm smiling — it's like this unrivaled pure joy."

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzy Caplan Shares It Was "Weird" to Show Her Husband Mean Girls for the First Time

Caplan and Riley, 42, first stepped out on the red carpet together at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016, a year after they met in January 2015 while Caplan was filming in London. They then got engaged in May 2016 and tied the knot a year later.

And the actress told Grazia USA she doesn't regret the pair's decision to wait to have children.

"We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," she said, praising her husband as the "father of the century."

"And it's just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it," she continued. "That's been our experience."

Fleishman Is in Trouble is streaming on Hulu.

