Lizzy Caplan Opens Up About 'Unrivaled Pure Joy' of Being a Mom to Son Alfie: 'Smiling So Much'

Lizzy Caplan and husband Tom Riley welcomed a son, Alfie, in 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 03:06 PM
Lizzy Caplan - Grazia Magazine
Photo: Emman Montalvan

Lizzy Caplan is opening up about her experiences as a mom.

Speaking with Grazia USA about her role in the Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, the 40-year-old actress also talked about the joy she's found since welcoming a son, Alfie, with husband and fellow actor Tom Riley in 2021.

"There are moments where you're just watching this little person do a thing and you're just beaming at him and you don't even realize you're beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, 'Oh my, I'm smiling so much right now,' " said the new mom. "I was smiling without being totally aware that I'm smiling — it's like this unrivaled pure joy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Caplan spoke about her and Riley, 41, coming to the decision to become parents later than others.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lizzy Caplan - Grazia Magazine
Emman Montalvan

Caplan and Riley got engaged in May 2016. The couple first stepped out on the red carpet together at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016, a year after they met in January 2015 while Caplan was filming in London.

"We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," she said, praising Riley as the "father of the century."

"And it's just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it," she continued. "That's been our experience."

Lizzy Caplan - Grazia Magazine
Emman Montalvan

After working on back-to-back projects since becoming a mom, Caplan talked about slowing down at the year's end, which means more time with Alfie.

"I have no hobbies; my hobby is him," she joked, adding she has "no time for anything."

"Motherhood's good stuff," she shared. "Highly recommend. 10 out of 10 would recommend."

Related Articles
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Talks Making a Potential 'Mean Girls' Sequel and Cheers the 'Return of Lindsay Lohan'
Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZFBI2yiAO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D meghantrainor Verified My little 🦁🧡 1h
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fameon September 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Carrie Underwood's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj instagram posts
Nicki Minaj Says She's Had 'Anxiety' Since Becoming a Mom to Her 2-Year-Old Son
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
Meghan Trainor and son for Romper cR: Amy Harrity
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom of 2, 'Even the Hard Parts'
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Inspiration Behind the Moniker
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Says Pregnancy Makes Her Feel Like a 'Superwoman': 'I Have So Much Appreciation'
missy peregrym
Missy Peregrym Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Tom Oakley: 'Profound Experience'