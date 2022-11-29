Lizzy Caplan Opens Up About 'Unrivaled Pure Joy' of Being a Mom to Son Alfie: 'Smiling So Much'

Lizzy Caplan is opening up about her experiences as a mom.

Speaking with Grazia USA about her role in the Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, the 40-year-old actress also talked about the joy she's found since welcoming a son, Alfie, with husband and fellow actor Tom Riley in 2021.

"There are moments where you're just watching this little person do a thing and you're just beaming at him and you don't even realize you're beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, 'Oh my, I'm smiling so much right now,' " said the new mom. "I was smiling without being totally aware that I'm smiling — it's like this unrivaled pure joy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Caplan spoke about her and Riley, 41, coming to the decision to become parents later than others.

Caplan and Riley got engaged in May 2016. The couple first stepped out on the red carpet together at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016, a year after they met in January 2015 while Caplan was filming in London.

"We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," she said, praising Riley as the "father of the century."

"And it's just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it," she continued. "That's been our experience."

After working on back-to-back projects since becoming a mom, Caplan talked about slowing down at the year's end, which means more time with Alfie.

"I have no hobbies; my hobby is him," she joked, adding she has "no time for anything."

"Motherhood's good stuff," she shared. "Highly recommend. 10 out of 10 would recommend."