Liv Tyler Welcomes Daughter Lula Rose

The actress and daughter of Steven Tyler gave birth to her third child

Image zoom



Theo Wargo/Getty

It’s a girl!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liv Tyler welcomed her third child on Friday, July 8, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Born at 8:48 p.m., daughter Lula Rose Gardner weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz. “The family is ecstatic,” the rep adds.

Lula is the actress’ second child with fiancé David Gardner, with whom she also shares 17-month-old son Sailor Gene.

Tyler is also mom to 11-year-old son Milo while Gardner is dad to son Gray, their children from previous relationships.

Tyler revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday with a sweet photo of Gardner cuddling with the infant, writing, “Hello!!!!! our beautiful baby girl is here !!!! Lula Rose Gardner we are sooooo happy heart exploding with love !!!!!”

Adds Gardner, “Our gorgeous baby girl has arrived “Lula Rose Gardner” unbelievably beautiful, healthy and thank goodness she looks like her Momma !!!! Truly blessed. Daddy’s girl… Now the real work starts training her big brothers to all become Ninjas, Martial Arts Experts & 24-7 Bodyguards !!!”



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It’s worth noting that Tyler and Gardner’s children now share the same names as the main characters of Barry Gifford’s famous seven-part novel series, the most famous of which is Wild at Heart, which was adapted into a film by David Lynch in 1990. Is it possible Tyler and Gardner are Gifford fans or do they just like the name?

Tyler, 38, announced her third pregnancy on Instagram in January, posting a stunning black-and-white shot of herself flashing a smile on the beach.

“Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly. Our family is growing!! So grateful,” the Empire Records beauty captioned the photo.

Dad-to-be Gardner, 38, who proposed to Tyler shortly before Sailor’s birth, also shared a color photo of his fiancée on the beach in a yellow bathing suit and white cover-up.

The sports agent/manager wrote, “My beautiful baby is pregnant !!!! Sooooooo excited and so blessed.”

Following Sailor’s birth, Tyler revealed that it was her father who was by her side during the delivery — as well as the person who cut the cord.

“Never in a million years would [I] have thought I’d give birth with my dad and my sister [Mia Tyler], but it was actually really sweet because … we were laughing a lot,” Tyler said in December of Sailor’s unorthodox arrival.

She added, “We don’t always see [Steven Tyler] that often, but when we do, it’s like this magical wizard comes to the house.”

Of motherhood, Tyler told More magazine, “My favorite thing about being a parent is that I learn so much from the push-and-pull dynamic of mother and child. Having children, I learned about my own strength.”