Liv Tyler Shares Snap of Kids Hugging 'Sweet Godfather' David Beckham After Miami Soccer Win

David Beckham is godfather to Dave Gardner and Liv Tyler's kids, daughter Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 6,

David Beckham is celebrating his Miami soccer team's first win with help from his godchildren!

On Sunday, Beckham, 45, scored big hugs from his godchildren Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 6, after Inter Miami CF, of which Beckham serves as president and co-owner, earned their first win of the season.

Following the victory, Liv Tyler, 43, who shares daughter Lula and son Sailor with partner David Gardner, shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her kids congratulating Beckham on the milestone.

"Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!!" Tyler wrote alongside a shot of Beckham holding both children. "We are so so proud of you !!!!"

Tyler also congratulated Gardner, who acts as Beckham's agent and oversees his businesses, and Beckham's former teammate Phil Neville, who manages the club team.

"And daddy @davidgardner and @philipneville18 💗⚽️🥰💗⚽️🥰💗⚽️🥰💗⚽️🥰," she added.

Beckham, who flashes a huge smile in the Instagram photo, replied to the post with several heart emojis.

Tyler, who also shares 16-year-old son Milo William with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, shared additional photos from the exciting game on her Instagram Story.

Liv Tyler children Credit: Liv Tyler/Instagram

"Proud of you Daddy," Tyler captioned a picture of Gardner, 44, standing with his son Gray, 13, from a previous marriage.

Tyler also posted a sweet photo of her family standing together in the center of the soccer field.

"Years of planning, dreaming and building 💗," she wrote alongside a picture of Beckham and Gardner talking on the field.

Days before the big win, Gardner shared that he and son Sailor spent a day out on the water together.

In the sweet shot on Instagram, Gardner is seen hugging Sailor as the two relax on a boat together.